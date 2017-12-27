Roommate remembers family murdered on Christmas

A photo of Iris Sutherland and her two children, Nigel and Anora Ross. Dec. 27, 2017. (Photo: Jessica De Nova/12 News)

PHOENIX – The roommate of a mom and two children who police said were murdered by their father on Christmas Day shared memories of the victims Wednesday.

Lushanya Echeverria met Iris Sutherland a year ago and became her roommate in September.

Echeverria remembered Iris’s daughter, Anora Ross, as a peaceful, happy baby, “and you could just see the whole world in her eyes, you could see worlds beyond worlds in her eyes.”

Anora lost her life on Christmas Day, just a couple days shy of turning nine months of age. Phoenix police accused her father, Anthony Milan Ross, of murdering his baby, his 11-year-old son, Nigel, and their mother, Iris.

It was a tragic holiday—not at all like the life their roommate said the three led.

“They volunteered at the horse rescue, they would go hiking, be outside doing yard work together, as much as she could she would get the kids outside,” Echeverria said.

Their dogs, Zola and Shorty, often went along for the fun.

“She would spend all her time climbing rocks, if she could,” Echeverria said laughing.

When mom wasn’t outdoors or working at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, she was sharing her love for dance with Nigel—a member of Ballet Arizona.

Echeverria remembered how they all had the chance to see the Nutcracker just a few weeks before their death.

“We were all talking about how maybe next year we would see him, he would be on the stage,” Echeverria said.

Intelligent and always curious, Nigel also excelled in the classroom at Madison No. 1 Middle School and was great at talking to anyone.

“He would find the topic that they had in common,” Echeverria explained.

Court documents show the parents finalized their divorce in September. As the father waits to be formally charged for their murder and 22 other felony counts, relatives and friends of the family are making funeral and memorial service arrangements.

