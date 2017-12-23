KPNX
Rocket carrying satellites streaks across sky over Arizona

A SpaceX rocket and vapor trail was spotted in the skies over Phoenix Friday night.

12 News , KPNX 6:10 AM. MST December 23, 2017

PHOENIX - A rocket and vapor trail was spotted in the skies over Phoenix Friday night.

NASA said it is a Falcon 9 rocket carrying satellites.

The rocket launched from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base near Lompoc northwest of Los Angeles. 

The SpaceX launch is the 18th and final mission of the year, sending 10 satellites into orbit for Iridium Next, a communications company.

TIME LAPSE: Falcon 9 seen over Phoenix

MORE VIDEO: Rocket launch seen from Arizona

The sight caused many to speculate on social media about what they were seeing, with guesses ranging from aliens, to Santa Claus, to a North Korean missile.

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk had a little fun with the abundant theories on Twitter, posting a video of the rocket with the caption, "Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea."

