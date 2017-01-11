Rock your workout with Pound Fitness

Danielle O'Reilly is one of many instructors throughout Arizona who teaches Pound Fitness. She instructs classes at EOS Fitness in Ahwatukee and Lifetime Fitness in Tempe. (Photo: Krystle Henderson/12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - A relatively new workout program, Pound Fitness, is picking up the beat in Arizona.

It's not your typical workout; think of it as a cardio jam session. Participants say it's infectious and energizing.

You use Ripstix, which look like actual drum sticks but instead you are banging them together and on a mat in front of you while working out your entire body and not even knowing it.

Instead of just listening to music, you become part of the rhythm. The workout disguises cardio, conditioning, strength training, yoga and Pilates. So instead of counting reps or keeping track of time, your focus is on the music and the fun moves.

Instructors say you can burn up to 900+ calories per hour while strengthening and sculpting muscles you didn't even know you had.

And while you pound away, instructors say you are also relieving stress, improving focus and reducing anxiety and fatigue.

Whether you are looking to burn calories, reduce stress or just release your inner rockstar, you can give it a try by finding an instructor near you at poundfit.com.

