KPNX
Close

Robbery suspect shot, killed by Phoenix officer

No officers were hurt in this shooting near 12 Street and Northern in Phoenix

12 News , KPNX 1:46 PM. MST December 30, 2016

PHOENIX - A Phoenix PD officer shot and killed a robbery suspect near 12th Street and Northern Avenue late Friday morning.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, Phoenix fire officials said. 

Paramedics got the call about 11: 30 a.m. and found the suspect on a canal bike path just south of 12th and Northern. 

Police were responding to a report of a robbery at a convenience store and say the suspect matched the robber's description. 

Officers tried to stun the suspect, who police say covered himself with a blanket before one officer fired at him. 

The initial call came from a 99 Cents store nearby, where a clerk said the suspect pulled a knife on him. 

No officers were injured, a Phoenix police spokesperson said. 

Copyright 2016 KPNX


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories