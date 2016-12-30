Robbery suspect shot, killed by Phoenix officer

PHOENIX - A Phoenix PD officer shot and killed a robbery suspect near 12th Street and Northern Avenue late Friday morning.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, Phoenix fire officials said.
Paramedics got the call about 11: 30 a.m. and found the suspect on a canal bike path just south of 12th and Northern.
Police were responding to a report of a robbery at a convenience store and say the suspect matched the robber's description.
Officers tried to stun the suspect, who police say covered himself with a blanket before one officer fired at him.
The initial call came from a 99 Cents store nearby, where a clerk said the suspect pulled a knife on him.
No officers were injured, a Phoenix police spokesperson said.
