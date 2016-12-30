Robbery suspect shot, killed by Phoenix officer

Police on the scene of an officer-inovled shooting near 12 Street and Northern Avenue, Dec. 30, 2016. (Photo: Jeff Blackburn/12 News)

PHOENIX - A Phoenix PD officer shot and killed a robbery suspect near 12th Street and Northern Avenue late Friday morning.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, Phoenix fire officials said.

Paramedics got the call about 11: 30 a.m. and found the suspect on a canal bike path just south of 12th and Northern.

Police were responding to a report of a robbery at a convenience store and say the suspect matched the robber's description.

Officers tried to stun the suspect, who police say covered himself with a blanket before one officer fired at him.

The initial call came from a 99 Cents store nearby, where a clerk said the suspect pulled a knife on him.

No officers were injured, a Phoenix police spokesperson said.

