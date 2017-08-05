Robbery ends in accidental self-inflicted gun shot wound

Man carrying a concealed weapon (Photo: Thinkstock)

Mesa Police say an early morning robbery attempted near Center Street and McKellips Road ended with the victim accidentally shooting himself.

A spokesperson for Mesa police tells 12 News that a man showing up for work at Cindy’s Café was confronted outside the business by an armed assailant. The victim then pulled out his own handgun in order to defend himself.

Police believe that gun went off accidently striking the man in the leg. The armed robber ran off.

The incident is under investigation. The victim is expected to survive his injury.

If you have any information on this case you can contact Mesa Police.

© 2017 KPNX-TV