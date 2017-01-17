This battlefield rifle was used by a Native American in the battle of Little Bighorn. (Photo: Brandon Hamilton/12 News)

MESA, Ariz. - Brian Lebel's High Noon Show and Auction is taking over the Mesa Convention Center this weekend.

More than 400 "Old West" items will hit the auction block ranging in starting bids from $20 to half a million dollars.

The most expensive item is the first forensically proven battlefield rifle used by a Native American. The rifle was used in the Battle of Little Bighorn, a battle also known as Custer's Last Stand.

The show and auction is this Friday through Sunday.

For more information go to Old West Events' website.

