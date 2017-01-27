Reward now at $5,000 in Mesa sex assault

A police sketch of the suspect in a Jan. 9, 2017 sexual assault of a minor in Mesa. He is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 18 to 30 years old, with a short build with short dark hair. (Photo: Mesa PD)

MESA, Ariz. - Silent Witness is upping the reward to help track down a sex-assault suspect in Mesa.

Police say the man in this sketch broke into a house near Broadway and Mesa Drive in the middle of the night on Jan. 9 and sexually assaulted a child.

A witness in the area provided the following description of the suspect: Hispanic male, approximately 18 to 30 years old, with a short build and short dark hair.

The reward is now at $5,000. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

