Responders find nobody at site of Peoria balloon crash

Associated Press , KPNX 9:37 AM. MST August 31, 2017

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say nobody was around when fire crews responded to a downed hot air balloon that apparently clipped a power line in the desert of Peoria.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says initial reports indicate three people were on board the balloon when it crashed Thursday morning and that the balloon's occupants were picked up by a vehicle following the balloon.

Peoria fire later confirmed one person was injured.

The basket was on its side with the envelope on the ground to the side. Peoria Fire and Medical Department spokesman Tim Eiden says the power lines appeared undamaged.

Eiden says the top of the balloon apparently clipped a power line.

Gregor says the FAA will investigate the crash.

