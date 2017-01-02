Resolutions: There's always next year

People on exercise bikes. (Photo: Purestock via Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - It's a new year, and that means a whole bunch of people will vow to do something for a few weeks before going back to their normal lives.

The old New Year's resolution is a tradition going back hundreds of years, we think. What we do know is people rarely stick to them throughout the entire year.

"By the end of the year, they're not coming around anymore and it all happens again, a vicious cycle of health," joked personal trainer David Soto-Griego at TriFit Wellness in Phoenix.

The gym business always seems to pick up in early January and fade off by the end of the year.

There's something about a new year that changes our outlook on life, but there's almost no difference between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. That is, unless you work at a calendar.

"The start of a new year, I can throw my old notes away, my old stuff and start over fresh and clean and do my planning," said Royce Hatton towards the end of his shift at Go! Calendars Games & Toys. "They're just excited to get started with a new fresh clean calendar."

It’s a clean slate for the new year, so whether you want to quit smoking, swearing, get in better shape or stay off social media, you need to be committed.

"A lot of people are looking for quick fixes, and this is not about a quick fix. It's about altering your lifestyle and making this a part of your life really," Soto-Griego said.

If you are insistent on giving yourself a goal, make it one you can actually achieve, maybe set smaller goals which can lead to a much bigger one and give yourself a at better chance at success.

