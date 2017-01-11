Report: VA still lags in delays, wait times

A new federal report criticizes the Phoenix VA for appointment delays. (Photo: Dana, Joe)

PHOENIX - Slouched on a bus bench in front of the Phoenix VA Medical Center, Army veteran Nole Stong said Wednesday morning he receives excellent care from the Phoenix VA hospital.

“I’ve been seen in a timely manner each time I go for whatever small malady or chronic care I need,” Stong said.

There are encouraging signs that reform is taking root at the embattled hospital. But a new report by the U.S. Independent Office of Special Counsel concludes the Valley medical center is still dogged by problems.

It concluded that on a given day, eleven hundred vets are waiting longer than 30 days to see a doctor.

The report also states that patients needing to see a psychotherapist wait an average of 75 days. Among vets who died waiting for care, 21 percent of their consult appointments were delayed, though investigators determined the delays did not contribute to their deaths.

Special Counsel Carolyn Lerner also praised the work of whistleblowers who have helped continue to expose deficiencies at the agency.

Lerner wrote in a letter to President Obama this week, “In case after case since 2014, Phoenix VA whistleblowers have exposed and helped to correct serious problems with veterans’ care.”

(© 2017 KPNX)