Report of active shooter near downtown ASU campus 'unsubstantiated', police say

PHOENIX - The report of the active shooter near the downtown Arizona State University campus has been canceled, according to police.

"A report of three people shot near 1st Avenue and Fillmore Street are not substantiated," said Sgt. Vince Lewis, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department.

A false report was made this morning regarding an active shooter @ downtown campus. That person is in custody being questioned. — ASU Police (@ASUPolice) January 16, 2017

The Phoenix and ASU police said there was a report of a shooter earlier Monday morning, but officers who checked the area found no victims.

Police made contact with the person who allegedly called in the report, who they said may have mental health issues.

