Repairs being done to west Valley homes as part of a university project

GCU students and staff voluntering as part of Canyon Corridor Proyect. (Chris Latella/12 News)

PHOENIX - Grand Canyon University and Habitat for Humanity of Central Arizona worked together to better more than 100 home as part of a university’s special project on Saturday morning.

GCU students and staff volunteered to be part of the largest neighborhood revitalization project of its kind in the nation.

With paint brushes, shovels, rollers, wheelbarrows and more, the Canyon Corridor Project volunteers were ready to work on 11 more homes near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road.

“The Canyon Corridor Project, a first-of-its-kind partnership with Habitat for Humanity to rehabilitate more than 700 homes in the university's west Phoenix neighborhood. The program enables homeowners to make repairs to their homes they otherwise would not have the wherewithal to complete while returning the neighborhood to its middle-class roots,” GCU said on a release.

GCU earned $700,000 for the first of a four-phase project.

The overall goal is to help with repairs on more than 700 home in the west Phoenix neighborhoods.

