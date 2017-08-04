Remains found in Phoenix home 2 doors down from 2011 buried bodies case

Police found human remains in a home near 16th Street and Indian School Road Aug. 2, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

Phoenix police found human remains at a home Wednesday during a welfare check. Now a murder investigation is underway.

12 News talked to neighbors who described the scene near 16th Street and Indian School Road.

Derahn Stinson came home from work early Thursday morning to find his street lines with police cars.

He said he was saddened to learn those cop cars lined up outside swarmed a white home nearby where black tarps now cover the windows.

“The person that called was his daughter," he said. "It's extremely hard. I feel for that family -- it's a tough situation."

Stinson has lived there for 10 years. He said family came looking for a man before police found his remains.

“He wanted to give the house to his daughter after he evicted that person, so I’m praying for that family,” he said.

Police told 12 News they have arrested one person but won't say more.

Stinson said with someone behind bars, he isn't afraid.

“ I grew up playing basketball down the street," he said. "It's nothing crazy, it’s just the world that we live in sometimes."

Stinon admits that craziness happens on this street more than others.

Four years ago investigators dug up dead bodies just two houses down from the current investigation. Alan Champagne, who was just convicted of murder in June, buried two dead bodies on this same street in 2011.

Police are still doing interviews and plan to have more information for us Monday.

