Relax while you hang from the ceiling with aerial yoga

First-time aerial yoga student, Iman Sellers, hangs from the silks. (Photo: 12 News)

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. - Inside the Mountain Shadows Resort is aerial yoga, yoga done on silks hanging from the ceiling.

"I’ve never done this before," said Iman Sellers. "It’s relaxing and it’s challenging and normally I get scared to do things like this but I just went for it. It makes you feel comfortable and accomplished."

The biggest obstacle to overcome: trust the silks and trust your ability to hang without falling. As soon as you get past the mental block of dropping, the class gets easier. It also helps if you are more flexible from yoga.

"It just helps us to open up," said Tisha Benoit, the instructor. "Let go and we just find more freedom. And it’s great because I’ve had all different ages and all different sizes. Anybody can do this."

There is a bliss that comes with hanging upside down, and the end cacoon Namaste pose is the best part.

If you want to try a class at Mountain Shadows, the cost is $25 for locals and $20 for guests staying at the resort.

