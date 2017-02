Fire crews battled a massive house fire on N. 10th Street in New River, Feb. 6, 2017. (Photo: Mark Holmes/Special to 12 News)

NEW RIVER, Ariz. - Fire crews battled a massive house fire on N. 10th Street early Monday.

Amateur video showed intense flames shooting from the structure as firefighters responded.

Units from Daisy Mountain and Phoenix fought the blaze.

An explosion can be heard in the video.

No one was in the structure at the time, firefighters said.

