RAW: Sky 12 over flooding in East Valley

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Rescue underway for hikers stranded in flooding
-
Fish chews on 11-year-old girl's foot
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Sunday night monsoon storm
-
McCain out and about
-
Stranded hikers airlifted from flash flood waters
-
KPNX Breaking News 1
-
Mystery signs mock Twin Cities police
-
Child left starving in deplorable apartment while mother out clubbing
-
OJ Simpson's Vegas driver
More Stories
-
LIVE BLOG: Wet start to the week for the Phoenix areaJul 24, 2017, 6:00 a.m.
-
Flash flooding strands 17 hikers in southeastern ArizonaJul 23, 2017, 9:14 p.m.
-
McCain out and about after brain-cancer diagnosisJul 23, 2017, 2:08 p.m.