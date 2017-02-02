Rats, flies and roaches mentioned in restaurant health reports

Ryan Cody uncover dozens of restaurants with violations ranging from hand washing to a goat head stored in plastic bags.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Roaches, flies and rats are a huge nightmare for restaurants. In the past month, there have been several cases caught by Maricopa County Health inspectors.

At the Mexican Deli Market in Surprise, inspectors found two roaches in the microwave.

We called the deli and the manager tells 12 News the incident was isolated, and in a follow-up inspection 10 days later it passed with a B rating.

At Rice Paper, near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street the inspector found “live roach activity near a ware washing area.”

This report is dated from December 29. The manager was asked to contact a licensed pest control company and given 10 days until another inspection.

At Panaderia Tortilleria, 32nd Street and Thomas Road, a pile of dead flies on a fly trap was found. More than 30 dead flies at one location inspectors marked it as a violation.

Then, there is the Regal Cinema Theater in Gilbert’s Town Square where families go to see the latest movie and enjoy their popcorn, soda and candy

Inspectors recently found rat droppings under one of the sinks near a trap. The droppings discovered next to the soda syrup that’s used in the drink machines.

12 News called a manager at the theater to get a statement and were told “no comment.”

In a follow-up inspection, the theater passed.

To check and see if your favorite restaurant made the "Dirty List," visit Maricopa County's environmental health website.

