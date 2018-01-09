Rain set to hit Phoenix

(Photo: Bella Nugent via Insatgram / Special to 12 News)

As of Tuesday morning, there was a 100 percent chance of rain in Phoenix Tuesday and Wednesday.

There are rain chances throughout the day Tuesday, but higher chances will start around 6 p.m. and last through early Wednesday morning.

Rain totals could reach between .25 and .50 inches.

The incoming rain could be on the heavy side -- bringing chances of flooding and running washes. Valley drivers should be weary of slippery roads.

In the High Country, rain will change to snow overnight dumping the first measurable snowfall of the season on Flagstaff.

