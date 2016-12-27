Questions abound as Penzone team preps for MCSO takeover

Maricopa County Sheriff-elect Paul Penzone at a press conference in December 2016. (Photo: 12 News file)

PHOENIX - The transition of power at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is in full swing. After 24 years of running MCSO, Joe Arpaio will no longer be Sheriff of Maricopa County.

Sheriff-elect Paul Penzone will be taking over for Arpaio on Jan. 1, this Sunday. Penzone will actually be sworn into office on Jan. 4.

Penzone will be taking over a department of roughly 3,500 men and women. Some of the big questions facing Penzone will center around the department's finances.

“That will be a priority for me to insure that I know how we are spending taxpayer dollars,” said Sheriff-elect Penzone.

The new sheriff will also have to decide what he plans to do with the department’s volunteer posse, a group Arpaio has often bragged about for the work they do in the county.

Another hot topic is Tent City. What will come of the outdoor jail that Arpaio made famous? Penzone has talked about closing the facility if it is not cost-effective.

“Those are decisions that will be made at the appropriate time, once I’m in office and have a chance to do a very pragmatic process to research and make decisions for the best interest of the community,” Penzone said.

Some other high-profile -- though not strictly law enforcement-related -- questions are what happens to the pink underwear and meals that inmates receive?

Penzone has already announced his transition team, but what is unclear is what changes will be made within the command staff or other parts of the department.

“It’s my responsibly to evaluate staffing to determine who is best suited relative to what we are trying to accomplish,” said Penzone.

One of the most notable changes will include scraping off painted signage on walls, doors, windows, vehicles and several other locations. Sheriff Joe Arpaio has his name painted on hundreds if not thousands of MCSO locations.

One of the biggest budgetary benefits to a new sheriff could involve the estimated $5 million spent annually on court-appointed monitors. A judge has ordered the monitors stay in place three years after compliance in the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is achieved.

However, there is a chance that once compliance is reached and with a new sheriff in place, the judge could lighten his ruling.

“That has to be our No. 1 responsibility,” Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo said. “How do we get into full compliance with the court order? The sooner we get into full compliance, the less it’s going to cost taxpayers of Maricopa County.”

12 News has learned that Penzone and Arpaio have met and spoken since the election but no details about the meeting were released.

Penzone and his transition staff have access to MCSO headquarters as they prepare to take over in five days.

