Queen Creek girls say man followed them home

Alisha Gilliam says this man followed her daughters to their Queen Creek home Jan. 2, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy of Alisha Gilliam)

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - Two Queen Creek girls said an unidentified man followed them home Tuesday night, asking bizarre questions and refusing leave.

The girls' mother shared the story and photos of the man on Facebook and the post quickly went viral as neighbors in the area of Power and Germann roads became concerned.

Alisha Gilliam said the man got out of his van at the same time her daughters did, and immediately followed them to the front door.

"He was asking my sister questions and walking to the door," one girl, who did not want to be identified, said. "He’s like, 'Should I follow you?' And he’s asking for her help."

The girl said she called 911 and got inside the house. When Gilliam and her husband got home, she said the man was still there at her front door.

"My husband said, 'Can we help you?' And he just said, 'I had my map wrong,' and just bolted to his truck," Gilliam said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, which handles police services for Queen Creek, said they took a report last night, but that no crime had been committed.

A spokesman said deputies had been warned to pay attention for a white van with California plates and the man caught on Gilliam's camera. The spokesman said deputies will also make extra patrols through the neighborhood.

