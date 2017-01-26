Queen + Adam Lambert kicking off summer tour in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The new version of the classic rock band Queen is going on tour, kicking off the North American trip right here in Arizona.
Queen + Adam Lambert will hit Gila River Arena June 23. Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. on Livenation.com.
The act will feature Brian May, Roger Taylor and American Idol star Adam Lambert.
The classic Queen lineup featured Freddie Mercury (1946-1991), Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon (retired).
May and Taylor first toured with Lambert in 2014. Lambert impressed May and Taylor when he auditioned with the song "Bohemian Rhapsody" for the eighth season of American Idol. Lambert finished first runner-up.
Tour dates for Queen + Adam Lambert in 2017:
June 23: Glendale, Gila River Arena
June 24: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
June 26: Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl
June 29: San Jose, CA, SAP Center
July 1: Seattle, Key Arena
July 2: Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
July 4: Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
July 6: Denver, Pepsi Center Arena
July 8: Omaha, CenturyLink Center
July 9: Kansas City, Sprint Center
July 13: Chicago, United Center
July 14: St. Paul, Xcel Energy Center
July 17: Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
July 18: Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre
July 20: Detroit, The Palace of Auburn Hills
July 21: Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena
July 23: Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
July 25: Boston, TD Garden
July 26: Newark, NJ, Prudential Center
July 28: New York, Barclays Center
July 30: Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
July 31: Washington D.C., Verizon Center
August 2: Nashville, Bridgestone Arena
August 4: Dallas, American Airlines Center
August 5: Houston, Toyota Center
