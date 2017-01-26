Queen + Adam Lambert kicking off summer tour in Glendale

Adam Labert (L) and Brian May of Queen perform onstage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The new version of the classic rock band Queen is going on tour, kicking off the North American trip right here in Arizona.

Queen + Adam Lambert will hit Gila River Arena June 23. Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. on Livenation.com.

The act will feature Brian May, Roger Taylor and American Idol star Adam Lambert.

The classic Queen lineup featured Freddie Mercury (1946-1991), Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon (retired).

May and Taylor first toured with Lambert in 2014. Lambert impressed May and Taylor when he auditioned with the song "Bohemian Rhapsody" for the eighth season of American Idol. Lambert finished first runner-up.

Tour dates for Queen + Adam Lambert in 2017:

June 23: Glendale, Gila River Arena

June 24: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

June 26: Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl

June 29: San Jose, CA, SAP Center

July 1: Seattle, Key Arena

July 2: Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 4: Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

July 6: Denver, Pepsi Center Arena

July 8: Omaha, CenturyLink Center

July 9: Kansas City, Sprint Center

July 13: Chicago, United Center

July 14: St. Paul, Xcel Energy Center

July 17: Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

July 18: Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

July 20: Detroit, The Palace of Auburn Hills

July 21: Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena

July 23: Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

July 25: Boston, TD Garden

July 26: Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

July 28: New York, Barclays Center

July 30: Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

July 31: Washington D.C., Verizon Center

August 2: Nashville, Bridgestone Arena

August 4: Dallas, American Airlines Center

August 5: Houston, Toyota Center

