'Puppy flippers' stealing dogs and tricking families to profit off their pets

An online ad shows a dog for sale hours after it was stolen from its owners.

PHOENIX - It looks like a typical ad you could find on Craigslist: Someone selling a dog they say they can no longer take care of. The price tag $450.

When Victor Acosta and his wife saw the ad, their reaction was shock and then anger.

“It hurt,” Acosta told 12 News. “There's no way to actually explain how it felt, it just hurt.”

That's because the dog being offered up was Blanca, their family pet who’d been stolen from their house only a few hours earlier.

“I thought it was just unreal,” said Kathy Martinez, Acosta’s wife. “How can someone do that to someone's family?”

Blanca was being 'flipped.'

“We call them puppy flippers,” said local breeder Alyssa Menasci.

Menasci is part of a large online community dedicated to stopping puppy flippers.

“These people don't actually care about the animal themselves,” she told 12 News.

She says flippers can acquire dogs in a variety of ways, from stealing to adopting or searching online ads for people offering their dog free to a good home because they can no longer take care of it.

“There's always the risk of someone out there who wants the dog but may not have the best intentions," rescue volunteer Sherry Petta warned.

She also helps track and report puppy flippers to various "do not adopt to" sites that warn people not to adopt from a certain person or give them an animal.

“It's really sad that these people believe their dog is going to a great home when in return they're just being flipped again,” Menasci said.

While theft is a crime, simply getting a dog to resell it is not.

Still, in many cases, animal advocates say the dogs are kept in poor and even abusive conditions.

“Not feeding them well or taking care of them," Menasci said. "They sit in their own filth."

The dogs can also be sold to another person who also has bad intentions for what the dog will be used for.

Menasci showed us various posts of one person who has posts asking to acquire a dog then posts on another site in which she’s trying to sell that same dog using a different backstory.

After being alerted to Blanca being stolen through an online community, Petta was part of the group that helped find the Craigslist post trying to sell her.

Along with the fake story, the ad also incorrectly stated Blanca wasn’t spayed.

The group told Acosta about the post and he was determined to get his dog back.

After calling police, Acosta responded to the ad and offered to buy the dog.

He then had Blanca brought to a meeting near his home.

“She had her tail between her legs and she looked scared,” he said about Blanca’s demeanor.

A representative from the shelter he adopted Blanca from was also there. She used a microchip reader to prove Blanca was indeed Acosta’s stolen dog.

The family got her back.

“I felt like finally our little baby is back home,” Martinez said.

Acosta says the woman told the family she had found the dog.

While Phoenix police did respond, they did not have enough evidence to charge the woman.

Both Menasci and Petta say most owners are still happy to get their dogs back and they hope awareness will stop people from buying dogs from puppy flippers.

They always advise people to adopt from a reputable shelter or, if buying from a breeder, to make sure they research the breeder's background.

