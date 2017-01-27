Puppy beaten with metal rod finds loving new home

A very happy Raine. (Photo: Rich Prange/12 News)

Phoenix- Heather Frazer got an unexpected surprise at the Arizona Humane Society on Friday.

Not only was she asked to speak to the media about the importance of reporting animal abuse, but she also became the new owner of the Golden Retriever puppy she helped save.

“It’s amazing. It’s something I didn’t think would happen anytime soon. I didn’t know if it was a possibility,” said an excited Heather Frazer.

In early January, Frazer heard the horrible cry of a puppy. It was the second week in a row she had heard it but she could never locate where it came from.

“I heard the cries and I immediately went downstairs. I won't say full rage mode but I was so upset,” said Frazer.

“Very nerve-racking to be in your home. Those were so much more than a cry for help. Blood curdling and scary.”

Frazer was able to determine the puppy’s cries were coming from Shundong Hu’s apartment near Rural and Apache roads in Tempe. She called Tempe Police. Hu is accused of beating the puppy with a metal rod. He has been charged with three counts, including felony animal cruelty.

“Why would you pick on something that is so defenseless. Small and doesn't even stand a chance against you,” said Frazer.

The puppy’s name in Raine and he has remained friendly despite the horrific beating he was forced to bear.

He has two reasons to give Frazer thanks. Not only did she help rescue him. She’ll also be providing him with a new forever home.

Frazer had entered her name in a lottery for a chance to adopt Frazer. The Arizona Humane Society decided who better to adopt Raine than Frazer. There were 300 people who showed interest in adopting him.

“We don't treat animals like they're an object. They're one of the family. They're a fur-baby,” said Frazer.

All this good news could not have happened if Frazer had not reported the animal abuse. Other neighbors in the apartment complex say they heard the puppy screams but did nothing.

Tempe police say they take all abuse cases seriously.

“Whether it’s a pigeon being mistreated to a dog or cat. Please, we encourage you to call,” said Tempe police detective Richard Fairclough.

There were two cats that were also rescued from the apartment. They are recovering with another rescue group.

