Protestors against Trump gather outside Arizona Capitol

PHOENIX - Protestors gathered in Phoenix as the newly-sworn-in President Donald Trump delivered his Inaugural Address from the nation's capitol.

Aerial footage showed the group gathering peacefully outside the Arizona Capitol.

The large group held signs saying "RESIST" and "Students against Trump."

The group also carried a large blow-up "Trump" in Klu Klux Klan attire with the word "Tyrant" painted on the effigy's pedestal.

