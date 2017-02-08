Protesters rally at Phoenix ICE office in response to Trump order

Protesters gathered outside ICE office in downtown Phoenix on Feb. 8, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Protesters rallied at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in downtown Phoenix Wednesday in response to President Trump's immigration order.

According to a release from human rights group Puente, protesters gathered in support of Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, a woman and Puente member who was asked to report to ICE.

Garcia de Rayos spent six months in ICE detention nine years ago, according to a release, after being taken into custody during a raid commissioned by then-Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

"Far too many immigrant families can relate to this experience – and millions more live in fear of it happening to them," organizer Erika Andiola wrote in an email.

Aerial footage showed the group gathered outside the office Wednesday morning.

Garcia de Rayos was later ordered deported under Trump's executive order.

