Protesters block van from deporting Mesa mother

The teen, U.S.-born children of Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, who was detained and ordered deported, stand outside ICE headquarters in Phoenix Feb. 8, 2017. (Photo: Brahm Resnik/12 News)

PHOENIX - A Mesa mother who was convicted eight years ago of working here illegally was ordered deported Wednesday, the first public sign in Arizona of President Donald Trump's sweeping executive order on deportation.

Attorney Ray Ybarra Maldonado told a somber crowd outside Phoenix's Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters that Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, 36, had been taken into custody.

An ICE spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday evening that Garcia had been detained.

She might be moved to a federal detention center in Eloy while awaiting deportation. Garcia was seen in a van Wednesday evening, appearing set to be moved from the headquarters.

Protesters gathered outside and blocked the van from leaving.

Garcia showed up at ICE headquarters earlier in the day for a required check-in.

She was convicted of felony identity theft in 2009 for working at the Golfland Sunsplash amusement park in Mesa. Her arrest was part of a series of workplace raids by former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

In its statement, ICE said Garcia was being held based on a deportation order in May 2013. Her family told 12 News she fought the order, which was for a voluntary deportation, and then the Obama administration changed its deportation priorities.

Maldonado, her attorney, said Garcia had been checking in with ICE every year since the order.

Trump's executive order last month on border security expanded enforcement priorities to include undocumented immigrants who have committed "any criminal offense" or were subject to a "final order of removal."

Maldonado had advised Garcia before the check-in that she might be deported. She arrived at ICE with her two U.S.-born children and her husband. Garcia, who is 36, came to the U.S. when she was 14 years old and has lived here for 22 years.

Their parish priest, Father Raymond Ritari of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mesa, was also there.

ICE released the following statement to 12 News Wednesday evening:

Ms. Garcia De Rayos is currently being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) based on a removal order issued by the Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review which became final in May 2013. Relevant databases indicate Ms. Garcia De Rayos has a prior felony conviction dating from March 2009 for criminal impersonation.

