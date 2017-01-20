Protesters against Trump gathered outside Arizona Capitol

As President Donald Trump addressed the nation for the first time, protesters gathered outside the Arizona Capitol. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Protesters gathered in Phoenix as the newly-sworn-in President Donald J. Trump delivered his Inaugural Address from the nation's capital.

Aerial footage showed the group gathering peacefully outside the Arizona Capitol.

The large group held signs saying "RESIST" and "Students against Trump."

The group also carried a large blow-up "Trump" in Klu Klux Klan attire with the word "Tyrant" painted on the effigy's pedestal.

Mitzi Castro, a "Dreamer," says she was there her community.

“Right now is the time to stand up and fight for this country and fight against the injustices that this new presidency can bring," Castro said.

Chris Fleischman, a protester, says he hopes lawmakers on the inside of the capitol have open ears for their worries.

“I don’t think he’s going to be a person who’s going to bring forth peace in the world," Fleischman said. "I also think there’s going to be an expansion of the difference between the rich and the poor.”

While a new President enters the White House, these displeased Arizonans, like Suzanne Hetts, say most of all it’s important to stand for what they believe in for the future.

“People who are against Trump are not unpatriotic, are not the crazies, the left-wing crazies," Hetts said. "We are genuinely concerned for our country and this is our way of showing it.”

The Department of Public Safety was on hand to make sure Friday's events were safe.

