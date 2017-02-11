Protesters against funding for Planned Parenthood rallied in Tempe

Protest againd funding for Planned Parenthood in Tempe, AZ. (Richard Prange/12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. – Protesters gathered Saturday morning as part of a nationwide rally against the millions of dollars that an abortion clinic is being funded from the federal government.

Over 200 rallies were organized across the country.

The rally took place outside the Tempe Planned Parenthood near Apache Boulevard and Rural Road.

Pro-life and pro-choice supporters showed up Saturday morning at the Tempe Planned Parenthood protest. (Richard Prange/12 News)

The #ProtestPP Coalition wants the federal government to redirect the $420 million that Planned Parenthood is receiving, to other Federal Qualified Health Centers that provide services to women without doing abortions.

"Planned Parenthood provides less than 1% of annual pap tests and zero mammograms, but performs 34% of annual abortions in the U.S. They've been caught shielding child predators, defrauding Medicaid, and harvesting fetal tissue for profit. This controversial organization does not deserve our tax dollars," said Lisa Blevins, local spokesperson and organizer of the rally.

Lawmakers are already working on cutting funding from the clinics as part of a budget reduction process.

