Prosecutors say history of domestic violence preceded murder of young mother

PHOENIX - Earlier this week Josiah English III stood in front of a judge accused of brutally gunning down his ex-wife, Blanca Gutierrez Calzoncit, in front of the two young children they shared.

“She was tucked in between two cars when she was shot 8 times at close range,” a prosecutor told the judge in video of English’s initial court appearance obtained by 12 News.

In the video the state went on to say that English had a history of domestic violence and Calzoncit was afraid of him.

At the time of her death they say the 35-year-old was living at women's shelter and was so fearful of English she'd been documenting and even recording every interaction they had during an ongoing custody battle.

“What happens in the news is just a slight viewpoint of what's really going on,” said Wendy Shepherd a private investigator and domestic violence victim's advocate for Voices Empowered and the Empower House.

“At our place we teach women how they are valuable and how they can empower themselves,” she told 12 News.

In order to make things safer for women who are trying to escape dangerous or unhealthy relationships Shepherd says the community needs to do more to speak up for them in regards to laws and funding for services.

The Empower House is a shelter for women escaping domestic violence but due to a lack of funding Shepherd says right now they are unable to take women in – so their beds are empty.

“We need to create awareness that this stuff is happening,” said Shepherd, “people always think it’s happening to someone else or at a shelter far away from them but it’s not. It’s your neighbor, your relative, it’s everywhere,” she said.

Visit their webpage for information on Voices Empowered and The Empower House. You can also, follow them on their Facebook page.

(© 2017 KPNX)