Principal on young teacher: 'I want to keep her forever'

Kaloni Garcia gets ready to start the day with her class at ASU Preparatory in Phoenix on December 20, 2016. (Photo: JR Cardenas/12 News)

PHOENIX - Kaloni Garcia is sometimes mistaken for one of the students because of how young she is. But anyone who sees her in action in her classroom at ASU Prep Elementary School has no problem identifying her as the one in charge.

Garcia is one of the best teachers around, hence her being named 12 News' A plus teacher this week.

At 24, she's become somewhat of a leader. Her principal Dr. Lily Mesa-Lema describes Garcia as "one of the best teachers that quickly makes a connection with her students."

Her passion for her students shows in the classroom.

"I love teaching," said Garcia. "I want to do it til' I'm old and gray."

And that passion has made her an asset for her students, and her school.

"I want to keep her forever. I wish I was able to clone her and have three Ms. Garcia's at school. I want to continue to watch her grow and become a leader amongst her peers and for her students," said Mesa-Lema.

The moment Garcia walks into her room, students greet her with a loud "good morning." Studnets read while listening to soft music and learn with laptops, in addition to traditional books. As technology has changed, Garcia's teaching methods has adapted as well.

"I am so honored to be labeled as an A plus teacher, but I have tremendous respect for my peers and colleagues. And I can't do this without them," she said.

