President Trump to stay in Scottsdale resort at Montelucia

A hot tub at the Omni Montelucia. (Photo: Omni Montelucia)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The grounds are breathtaking at the Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia.

Inside are 293 rooms, guest suites, two presidential suites and a full service spa.

The resort attracts high-profile people including President Donald Trump and his team.

Every president since Herbert Hoover has stayed at the Arizona Biltmore with the exception of President Obama and President Trump.

In February of 2009, President Obama stayed in the Andeluisan presidential suite.

For $5,000 per night, you can stay in the presidential palace.

If you're looking to book a room, the property is sold out Tuesday and Wednesday. The next availability is Thursday at a rate of $139.

