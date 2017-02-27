Pregnant woman ejected from SUV in 'serious injury' crash

A pregnant woman, who was involved in a crash on Feb. 27, 2017, was ejected from the vehicle. (Photo: MCSO)

AVONDALE, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a pregnant woman was ejected from a vehicle during a crash Monday morning at 71st Avenue and Broadway Road.

The woman's condition is not known at this time, but a spokesperson for the MCSO did say it was a "serious injury" crash.

MCSO said the woman is five months pregnant.

The road will be closed for several hours, according to MCSO.

MCSO previously said the crash occurred at 107th Avenue and Broadway Road.

