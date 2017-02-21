Powerlifting Mesa teens looking to go to national competition

Dennis Tan, 18, starts his workout at Performance One in Mesa. Feb 14, 2017 (Photo: JR Cardenas/12News )

MESA, Ariz.- It's an Olympic sport that gets everyone pumping year round, and 12 years ago Coach Joe Micela took a young group of kids and won the national championship.

This year, he's looking at winning it again.

"We have some potential talent, this year we're taking two teams, eight boys and two girls," Micela said. "On our team we have some very promising kids, I feel they have the shot."

Kolton Koontz, a junior at Desert Ridge High School, in the middle of his training session at Performance One in Mesa, Arizona, as he prepares for nationals. Feb. 14, 2017. (Photo: JR Cardenas/12 News)

As we went around the gym, you could just see the potential pouring out like sweat from the training, neither the boys or the girls play around.

"I actually love competition I think I thrive off of it. And I think the challenge of knowing you can actually do well in something, weightlifting has given that to me." 19-year-old Becky Walker said. "I love this sport, my coach has done so much for me, of course I'm going to try hard."

Walker will be competing in the newly created weight division of 90 kilos (200 pounds).

The main goal of all the athletes at Performance One is going for the gold at the Olympics, however, they must first clear the national competitions that are held to determine those that advance. But going is going to cost more than hard work and sweat.

Stretching before warming up for powerlifting. Feb. 15, 2017. (Photo: JR Cardenas/12 News)

"You're looking at about $800 to $1000 per athlete, plus coaches, and we have 10 kids plus three or four coaches that are coming, that adds up fairly quickly," Micela tells us, "we are holding fundraisers all year long, because the kids don't just compete once, they compete in several competitions throughout the U.S."

Performance One is a nonprofit organization which means any donations you make can be used as a write off on your taxes.

To find out more on how you can help these kids, visit performanceone.net

