A dog house built to look like a saloon. (Photo: Arizona Animal Welfare League)

You could say they're pooch palaces for the furriest of princes.

"When they originally said dog houses, I was thinking, 'How exciting can they be?' And they've turned out to be gorgeous beyond what we could ever imagine," said Whitney Steele, a spokesperson for the Arizona Animal Welfare League.

Steele talked to 12 News about the dog houses featured in the AAWL's annual fundraiser happening next week.

The Wine for Woofs and Beer for Barks event will be held in Scottsdale on Friday, Feb. 24 from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person or two for $90.

The event brings together local architects, designers and builders to compete in a contest to build the best designer dog house.

Facings of America, a stone and tile distributor based in Phoenix, brought the idea to AAWL after employees voted on a cause to help support.

Richard van Gilse is the president and owner of the company.

"The only parameter we give them is basically the size," van Gilse said. "After that, it's free rein."

When it comes to design inspiration for the houses, the competition has seen everything from saloons, to mobile homes, to environmentally friendly and elaborate creations.

"We've had a mid-century modern and the casita style," Steele said.

This year, Tom Melton from JE Dunn Construction Company teamed up with Stantec, an interior design and architecture firm, to create a custom pooch pad.

"Our staff put ideas up on a board to figure out what the best concept was," said Melton. "And we went through a lot of different concepts but came up with something uniquely Arizona."

Melton gave 12 News a look at the JE Dunn and Stantec Dog Pavilion.

The house's open concept and modern design also incorporate useful features for the Phoenix heat, including open air panels and a wall to create shade.

"They're great pieces, and obviously, we want the dogs to use them. But they are also beautiful pieces of art for your yard," Steele said.

They say houses are so uniquely designed, some people are using them inside their homes as well.

If you're already drooling for your chance to get your hands on one of these high-end pieces, you're in luck.

"This year, we have 12 or 13 different dog houses that are being designed and you can bid on and win at the auction," said van Gilse.

The event also has food and drinks, with all the money raised going toward helping the AAWL find homeless pets their forever families.

A few of those pets will also be on hand Friday night, schmoozing with the crowd.

"All of us have pets, and they really mean a lot to us," said Melton. "So to be able to help the Arizona Animal Welfare League is a great cause."

Find out more about pet adoption on AAWL's website.

(© 2017 KPNX)