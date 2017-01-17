Porn or prostitution? Phoenix business owner's trial set to begin

William Hartwell booking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - William J. Hartwell ran New Media Studios in an industrial part of Phoenix.

Hartwell claimed the business was a legitimate porn studio where amateurs could rent cameras, lights and props to create their own sex scenes with the help of a model.

Prosecutors, however, say what Hartwell was really selling was sex: prostitution disguised as pornography.

“The defendant claims that people, amateurs, could come to him and pay him a certain fee and he would provide the location, the room, lights, camera, props and a model for them to engage in porn,” said Monica Lindstrom, a Phoenix-area attorney and mediator.

Phoenix police arrested Hartwell and eight of his employees in a raid back in 2013.

According to court documents, the way the business worked, customers could book appointments online. Once at the studio, they’d sign paperwork to have a pornographic fantasy recorded. Then they’d go into a studio with a model who took pictures or a short video clip of whatever fantasy or sexual act the customer wanted.

Hartwell denies running a prostitution ring.

He said he had a legitimate business and is using the Constitution as his defense.

“Pornography is protected under the First Amendment of the Constitution,” Lindstrom said. “In other words, it's not illegal to engage in pornography as long as you are dealing with adults … However, when money is being exchanged and a person is being provided, that raises some questions.”

While most of the company's online profiles are no longer up, we did find an advertisement which showed Hartwell holding a camera seeming to record a scantily clad woman.

The ad also listed a variety of services provided.

Lindstrom said prosecutors will try to prove that the money exchanged at the business was really for the sexual services of the models, not amateur camera time.

“Isn't that essentially from the state’s point of view paying for sex, which would be prostitution?” said Lindstrom.

Customers were reportedly allowed to pick up the images or video clips a few days after the appointment.

Hartwell is facing charges of operating a house of prostitution, sex trafficking and sexual assault.

The trial begins next week.

