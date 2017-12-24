Police: Woman wounded in shooting at a Phoenix parking lot

PHOENIX (AP) - Police say a woman has been shot and wounded in the parking lot of a Phoenix apartment complex.

They say the shooting occurred about 9:30 a.m. Sunday near 43rd and Dunlap avenues.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that aren't considered life threatening.

The name and age of the victim weren't immediately released.

Police say the shooting is under investigation and there are not any suspects yet.

© 2017 Associated Press