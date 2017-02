Phoenix police investigate a deadly accident near 40th Street and McDowell Road, Feb. 6, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - A man is dead after being hit by a car early Monday.

His body was found under the car at 40th Street and McDowell Road.

Police say around 3:30 a.m., he was struck by a woman in a car after an argument with her.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

