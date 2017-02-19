Police: Tempe suspect barricaded after shooting at neighbor's house

Police lights.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police responded to a barricade situation in the area of Warner Ranch Drive Sunday night after a suspect fired at a neighbor's house from within his own home.

Officers said there were no injuries at the neighbor's home.

Police said they have been at the home where the suspect was barricaded for domestic issues in the recent past.

No shots were fired toward law enforcement, police said.

Police said there are unknown injuries within the home where the suspect has barricaded himself.

