Police: Tempe man stole personal information of more than 150 people

Jason Seibert-Thomas. (Photo: Tempe PD)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Police say a Tempe man has been arrested in an identity theft case.

They say 34-year-old Jason Siebert-Thomas allegedly obtained the personal information of more than 150 victims who either had medical problems or had recently died.

Police say Siebert-Thomas then allegedly ordered duplicate credit cards using the victims' information.

Investigators say stolen credit cards were then used to make more than $300,000 in purchases.

Several victims have been identified in Tempe, Glendale and Paradise Valley.

Police say Siebert-Thomas is being held on suspicion of fraud schemes, theft over $25,000, theft of credit card, aggravated ID theft, possession of stolen property and failure to register as a sex offender.

It was unclear Tuesday if Siebert-Thomas has an attorney yet for his case.

