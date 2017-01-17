Police: Tempe man stole personal information of more than 150 people

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Police say a Tempe man has been arrested in an identity theft case.
They say 34-year-old Jason Siebert-Thomas allegedly obtained the personal information of more than 150 victims who either had medical problems or had recently died.
Police say Siebert-Thomas then allegedly ordered duplicate credit cards using the victims' information.
Investigators say stolen credit cards were then used to make more than $300,000 in purchases.
Several victims have been identified in Tempe, Glendale and Paradise Valley.
Police say Siebert-Thomas is being held on suspicion of fraud schemes, theft over $25,000, theft of credit card, aggravated ID theft, possession of stolen property and failure to register as a sex offender.
It was unclear Tuesday if Siebert-Thomas has an attorney yet for his case.
