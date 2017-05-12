Police take Chandler motel fire suspect into custody with gunshot wound

Police building where an possible arson suspect barricaded himself inside. (Photo: 12 News)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler police have taken a suspect from a motel fire into custody with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday afternoon.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but authorities have not given any word on his condition.

According to police, officers responding to the scene of a Super 8 motel near Chandler Boulevard and 58th Street saw a man fleeing to a nearby business.

Police followed the suspect and surrounded the business. They found him unresponsive with a gunshot wound several hours later.

Police said all of the employees were able to get out of the building.

There were several street closures in the area near the police perimeter.

No injuries were reported at the motel.

