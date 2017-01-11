KPNX
Police swarm Phoenix hotel after report of wanted suspect

Initial reports indicated that a man had barricaded himself inside a hotel, possibly with a baby.

Brandon Hamilton, KPNX 7:49 AM. MST January 11, 2017

PHOENIX - It was a sleepless night for guests at the Quality Inn near Interstate 10 and Elliot Road, where police responded to a report of a wanted suspect.

Initial reports indicated a man barricaded inside the hotel possibly with a baby.

Numerous SWAT units, Phoenix police, critical-response vans and Phoenix fire units all arrived on scene around 4 a.m.  

When officers entered the room, however, the suspect was gone.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. 

