Police swarm Phoenix hotel after report of wanted suspect

PHOENIX - It was a sleepless night for guests at the Quality Inn near Interstate 10 and Elliot Road, where police responded to a report of a wanted suspect.
Initial reports indicated a man barricaded inside the hotel possibly with a baby.
Numerous SWAT units, Phoenix police, critical-response vans and Phoenix fire units all arrived on scene around 4 a.m.
When officers entered the room, however, the suspect was gone.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
