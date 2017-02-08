Police: Suspect who stabbed officer was pretending to be older

Antonio Spina booking photo (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say a suspect in handcuffs who injured two officers is a 34-year-old man who was pretending to be decades older.

Police initially said the man arrested Tuesday was 60 years old but now say that age was based on information provided by Antonio Francois Spina II and that it's believed he was trying to change his appearance because of outstanding warrants.

According to police, Spina lunged at officers from the back seat of a patrol car, stabbing one in the leg with a knife and injuring the other in the forehead.

Spina was arrested and jailed on suspicion of multiple crimes, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Online court records don't indicate he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

