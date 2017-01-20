Police: Suspect shot after pulling gun, shooting at officer in Glendale

An officer was involved in a shooting near 61st and Glendale avenues in Glendale on Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo: Daniel Clark/12 News)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police say an officer was involved in a shooting near 61st and Glendale avenues.

Police say the officer is OK and a suspect was taken to a hospital.

According to police, the officer was investigating a damaged car when a man inside the car started arguing with the officer.

The man pulled a gun and started shooting. The officer returned fire hitting the man.

Police say a home in the area was hit with a bullet, but there were no injuries.

The status of the suspect is not known at this time.

Glendale Avenue at 61st Avenue will be closed during the investigation, police say.

