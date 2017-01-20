Police: Suspect shot after pulling gun in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police say an officer was involved in a shooting near 61st and Glendale avenues.
Police say the officer is OK and a suspect was taken to a hospital.
According to police, the officer was investigating a damaged car when a man inside the car started arguing with the officer.
The man pulled a gun and started shooting. The officer returned fire hitting the man.
Police say a home in the area was hit with a bullet, but there were no injuries.
The status of the suspect is not known at this time.
Glendale Avenue at 61st Avenue will be closed during the investigation, police say.
