Police situation halted traffic on WB L-101 at 67th Avenue

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The westbound lanes of Loop 101 closed during a police situation were reopened shortly after Friday afternoon.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety was at the scene of a situation also involving the Glendale Police Department near Loop 101 and 67th Avenue.

According to DPS, westbound L-101 traffic was being routed off at 67th Avenue. ADOT told drivers to avoid the 67th Avenue overpass.

The lanes reopened just before 1 p.m.

