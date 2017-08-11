Police situation halted traffic on WB L-101 at 67th Avenue

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The westbound lanes of Loop 101 closed during a police situation were reopened shortly after Friday afternoon.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety was at the scene of a situation also involving the Glendale Police Department near Loop 101 and 67th Avenue.
According to DPS, westbound L-101 traffic was being routed off at 67th Avenue. ADOT told drivers to avoid the 67th Avenue overpass.
The lanes reopened just before 1 p.m.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs