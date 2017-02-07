Police seek man who brandished gun near ASU campus

Mishal Almustaneer, also known as Mike. (Photo: Tempe PD)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous Tuesday morning.

The Tempe and Arizona State University police departments each sent out alerts for Mishal Almustaneer, also known as Mike.

He's wanted for aggravated assaults and firearms violations near ASU's campus over the past two days, police said.

Tempe PD investigators believe Almustaneer got into an argument with a man late Saturday night near the 1000 block of East Playa del Norte in Tempe, then brandished a gun and threatened him.

ASU police advised the public not to approach Almustaneer if seen, but to call them at 480-965-3456 or Tempe police at 480-350-8311.

