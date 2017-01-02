Police seek driver in fatal New Year's Day hit-and-run

PHOENIX - A 25-year-old woman is dead and police are looking for the driver they believe hit her then took off.

The collision happened on Tatum Boulevard north of Bell Road after 9 p.m. Sunday night.

The woman was crossing midblock, police said, when she was hit by a small red car driving southbound.

The driver didn't stop and the car was last seen still heading south on Tatum, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department Vehicular Crimes Unit at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

