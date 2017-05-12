Police searching for suspect after motel fire in Chandler

Police building where an possible arson suspect barricaded himself inside. (Photo: 12 News)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler police are urging people to avoid the area near Chandler Boulevard and 54th Street after a room fire at a Super 8 motel.

According to police, officers responding to the scene saw a man fleeing to a nearby business.

Police said they believe the man is responsible for the fire and could be armed. Police have the business surrounded.

Police said all of the employees were able to get out of the building.

There are several street closures in the area near the police perimeter.

No injuries were reported at the motel.

