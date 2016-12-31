Police searching for road rage suspect who allegedly punched man in face, breaking his jaw

PHOENIX - Silent Witness is asking for the public's help to find a suspect in a road rage incident on Nov. 1.

The victim was riding a bicycle near 11th Avenue and Danbury Road,when he was almost hit by a car.

According to police, both the driver and victim made gestures at each other.

The suspect then got out of his car and punched the 19-year-old in the face, breaking his jaw.

The suspect is a white male, about 30 years old, 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds.

He has a shaved head, blue eyes, freckles, reddish eyebrows and a goatee.

If you have any information call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Copyright 2016 KPNX