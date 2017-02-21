Police searching for man who exposed himself to women on ASU campus

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State University police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man who they say exposed himself to two women on the university’s Tempe campus.

According to police, the suspect was walking westbound on Lemon Street near Hassayampa Monday around 10 p.m. The two women were sitting in a car.

After the incident, police say the suspect continued westbound on Lemon Street.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 30s. He has buzz-cut or balding hair, is clean shaven and was wearing a blue-striped sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact ASU police at 480-965-3456.

